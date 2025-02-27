APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APG. Citigroup decreased their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of APG stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. APi Group has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in APi Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 269,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,229 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,586,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 5,964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 157,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

