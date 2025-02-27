Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.28 and last traded at $242.13. 13,354,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 52,026,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Apple Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

