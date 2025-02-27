Apriem Advisors Acquires 525 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Celsius were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Celsius by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 69.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Celsius Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

