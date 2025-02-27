Apriem Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.3% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $54,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after buying an additional 3,322,588 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after buying an additional 2,796,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

