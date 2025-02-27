Apriem Advisors Has $13.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apriem Advisors owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $341.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $266.99 and a 1 year high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

