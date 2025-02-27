Apriem Advisors Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,423 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Apriem Advisors owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after buying an additional 2,998,174 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after buying an additional 1,900,153 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,848,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,366,000 after buying an additional 263,472 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 1,344,215 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

