Apriem Advisors Purchases 76 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Apriem Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

LOW opened at $247.16 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.48 and a 200-day moving average of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

