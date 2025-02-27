ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.93% of BrainsWay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BWAY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. BrainsWay Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

