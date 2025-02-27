ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %
ADSK stock opened at $285.67 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.33 and its 200 day moving average is $286.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Macquarie began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
