Atb Cap Markets Has Bullish Forecast for Stantec Q1 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Trading Up 6.8 %

STN stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99. Stantec has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,342,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958,790 shares during the last quarter. Amiral Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stantec by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Stantec by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.