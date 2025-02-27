Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Australian Clinical Labs’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Australian Clinical Labs Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18.
Australian Clinical Labs Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Clinical Labs
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Clinical Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Clinical Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.