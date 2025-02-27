Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Australian Clinical Labs’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

