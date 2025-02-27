Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140-2.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.340-9.670 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. HSBC cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.45.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.35. 2,994,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,918. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

