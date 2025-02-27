Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.