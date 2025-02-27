AWM Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

AWM Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

