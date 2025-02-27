AWM Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VNQ stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

