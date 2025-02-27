AWM Capital LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

