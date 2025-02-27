AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $38.86. Approximately 3,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC owned 0.09% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

