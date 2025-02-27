AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGXGet Free Report) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $38.86. Approximately 3,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC owned 0.09% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.