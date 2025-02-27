AXT (AXTI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI):
- 2/21/2025 – AXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.50.
- 2/21/2025 – AXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.50.
- 2/21/2025 – AXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – AXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.
AXT Price Performance
Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 3,454,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,934. The company has a market cap of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.08. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXT
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.