AXT (AXTI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI):

2/21/2025 – AXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.50.

2/21/2025 – AXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.50.

2/21/2025 – AXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – AXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 3,454,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,934. The company has a market cap of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.08. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Get AXT Inc alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,937,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 766,122 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in AXT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,551,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 915,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 668,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AXT by 10.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 606,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.