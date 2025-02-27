Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azarga Metals Stock Up 16.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51.
About Azarga Metals
Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.
