B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $40.09.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 1,049.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.