B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $40.09.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%.
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
