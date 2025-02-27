B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Acquires C$203,500.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Gregory Barnes purchased 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00.
B2Gold Stock Performance
B2Gold stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.85. 3,138,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.