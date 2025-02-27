B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Acquires C$203,500.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Gregory Barnes purchased 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.85. 3,138,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BTO. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.91.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

