Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

BLX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. 115,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,032. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

