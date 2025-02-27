Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1,612.18 ($20.45) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bank of Georgia Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
Shares of BGEO traded down GBX 220 ($2.79) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,370 ($68.10). The stock had a trading volume of 85,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,796.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,478.51. Bank of Georgia Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,540.24 ($44.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,930 ($75.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
