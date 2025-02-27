Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1,612.18 ($20.45) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bank of Georgia Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of BGEO traded down GBX 220 ($2.79) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,370 ($68.10). The stock had a trading volume of 85,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,796.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,478.51. Bank of Georgia Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,540.24 ($44.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,930 ($75.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company whose subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. By building on our competitive strengths, we are committed to driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while creating opportunities for our stakeholders and making a positive contribution in the communities where we operate.

