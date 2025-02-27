Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 85,733 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,283 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of NXP Semiconductors worth $306,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 444.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 110.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4 %

NXPI opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.