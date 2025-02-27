Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $409,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 101,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $238.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.