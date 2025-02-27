Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $357.34 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 167.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 13.47% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $357,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after buying an additional 34,756 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $117.50.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

