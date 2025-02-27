Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Acquires C$50,720.00 in Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 50,000 shares of Banxa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,720.00.

Shares of BNXA stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$52.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.61.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

