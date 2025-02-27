Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Acquires C$50,720.00 in Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 50,000 shares of Banxa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,720.00.
Banxa Price Performance
Shares of BNXA stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$52.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.61.
About Banxa
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.