Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Update

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Banzai International Trading Down 11.2 %

BNZI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,466. Banzai International has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Banzai International as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

