Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 6083409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.40.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Baronsmead Second Venture Trust
In other news, insider Adriana Stirling bought 18,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.12 ($12,785.19). Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.
