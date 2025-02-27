Barrington Research Predicts Interface Q1 Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interface in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the textile maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interface’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Interface’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Interface Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10. Interface has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,897,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Interface by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 404,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after buying an additional 246,726 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Interface by 688.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 224,395 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interface news, VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $398,647.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,995.46. This trade represents a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,725.66. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,175 shares of company stock worth $1,471,087. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

