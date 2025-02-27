Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

WBD stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 54,534,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,067,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

