Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $4.24 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,357,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 148,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stoneridge by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,035,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,969,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 95,350.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

