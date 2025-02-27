Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of EBAY traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.02. 5,515,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,683. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 794.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.