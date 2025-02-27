Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – February 24th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, usually quarterly. They are favored by income-focused investors because they provide a steady stream of cash flow in addition to the potential for capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,170,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,619,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,815,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,345,328. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.22. 6,639,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,966. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $395.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

