Best Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – February 27th

Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, Exxon Mobil, and Vertiv are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to shares of companies that produce goods using raw materials and various production processes. These companies are a key part of the industrial sector, and their performance often reflects broader economic trends and consumer demand, making them a focus for investors considering cyclical market movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,346,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,190. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,989,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $973.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.44.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $331.29. 2,322,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,082. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion and a PE ratio of 59.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.37.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.95. 6,297,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $481.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.96. 6,712,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,724,308. Vertiv has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

