Best Music Stocks To Follow Today – February 27th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, and related technology firms. Investors in music stocks aim to profit from the growth and profitability of these companies, which can be influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological innovation, and shifts in the broader entertainment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.38. 20,950,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,231,430. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.10 and a 200 day moving average of $233.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.55. 21,178,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,914,770. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.99 and a 200 day moving average of $205.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.48. 16,909,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,582,121. The stock has a market cap of $329.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.30.

