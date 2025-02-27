Best Toy Stocks To Research – February 24th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Dollar General, Burlington Stores, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Best Buy are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are publicly traded companies primarily involved in the manufacturing, distribution, or retail of toys, games, and related leisure products. These stocks often experience seasonal sales patterns and can be sensitive to consumer trends and shifts in market demand, making them potentially volatile and sometimes speculative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,051,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,955,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $757.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $1,035.38. The company had a trading volume of 882,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $932.24. The company has a market cap of $459.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.80. Target has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,044. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 586,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,207. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.08. 591,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,518. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.64 and a 200 day moving average of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,256. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Read More