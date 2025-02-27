Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BYND

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

In other news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $1,173,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,330. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 2,190,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,268. The stock has a market cap of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.31. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.