BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.55. 18,232,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 65,427,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BigBear.ai by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

