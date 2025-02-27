BKV (NYSE:BKV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million.

BKV Trading Down 5.5 %

BKV opened at $21.55 on Thursday. BKV has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90.

Get BKV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.