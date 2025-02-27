Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – February 24th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Globant are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares in companies that develop or utilize blockchain technology, a decentralized digital ledger system known for enhancing transparency and security in transactions. These stocks often belong to firms involved in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain software development, and related financial services, providing investors exposure to the broader adoption and innovation of distributed ledger technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58. The company has a market capitalization of $473.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 1-year low of $109.79 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 26,440,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,023,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 4.77.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,849. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.38 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.96.

