Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.
Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 4,194,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,197. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $848.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.86 and a beta of 1.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin’ Brands
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomin’ Brands
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.