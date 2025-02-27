Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Releases Earnings Results

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.83 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 129.55%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.12). 2,616,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,178. The company has a market capitalization of £523.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.14. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 112.40 ($1.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.08.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -574.78%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

