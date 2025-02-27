B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

