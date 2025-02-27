BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$278.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$282.82.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WSP

WSP Global Stock Up 0.3 %

WSP Global Company Profile

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$259.53. 270,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,478. The firm has a market cap of C$33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$201.24 and a 52-week high of C$264.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$251.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$243.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.