Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BDNNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boliden AB (publ)
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.