Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Further Reading

