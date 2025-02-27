Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) PT at $105.67

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.88.
Several brokerages have commented on VAC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
