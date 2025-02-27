Brueske Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $990.06 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $945.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $827.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.