Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $528.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

