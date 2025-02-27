Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Phillip Securities cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

NYSE SHOP opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

